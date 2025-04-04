The month of April is now underway, and Libs of TikTok is already racking up some major wins against wokeness and corruption! So, without further ado, let’s begin…



Starting the week strong, we exposed Zachary Sandi, a male teacher in Texas who pretends to be a woman and says he gets “gender euphoria” from being called "ma'am.”



Following our exposé, he resigned from his position and is no longer allowed back in the school.

A BIG WIN for the parents of Texas!



Next, we have Army Reserve Captain Christina Winters, another man pretending to be a woman. Christina released a video for “Trans Day of Visibility” claiming that the Trump administration was attempting to remove trans people from their homes and encouraged people to be “annoyingly” proud about their LGBTQ propaganda.

Shortly after our story went viral, the Army Reserve confirmed that they were aware of the video and were “taking appropriate action.”

Following the woke Army Captain, we exposed a radical leftist city council member from Loveland, Colorado.



Erin Black, a pro-LGBTQ sitting city council member, showed up with a large gang of individuals who appeared to harass/intimidate a constituent. Erin herself yelled and pointed a large rainbow umbrella at the constituent while her cohorts harassed him.



After our coverage of the video blew up online, the Loveland City Council voted UNANIMOUSLY to pass a motion demanding that Erin Black resign from her position.



Lastly, we achieved a big win after revealing that a Georgia Air Force base registration form that was still listing options such as "Non-Binary" under gender.

Just one day after our report, the Department of Defense issued a direct statement confirming that they have deactivated the form until it complies with Trump’s Executive Orders.



While the mainstream media and Democrat establishment advocate for protecting illegal aliens, pushing gender ideology on children, and encouraging violent leftists to vandalise Teslas across, Libs of TikTok is continuing to expose the very stories they want to keep hidden.



If they don’t want to tell the truth, then we will. We are the media now!

Have a great weekend, and see you next week!

-LoTT Team