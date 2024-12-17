The murder of the UnitedHealthcare CEO by Luigi Mangione continues to dominate the news cycle. While normal, sensible people see the assassination as an act of brutality and evil, many on the Left have done what they’ve always done best: Turn criminals into their heroes.



Others have taken their admiration of a killer a step further and are now advocating for the death of other CEOs. One individual, a TikToker named James Harr, has seemingly promoted violence in his own way.



We first exposed James earlier this week when we posted a video about his new business venture: creating a deck of “Most Wanted CEO” cards. His followers swarmed the comment section of his video promising to buy them.

After exposing his video, James quickly learned the meaning of FAFO.

Just one day after our report went viral, James uploaded another video to his TikTok account, this time mentioning how the police showed up at his house. He then claimed that he was “all good on the police side of things, for now…”

Because of our reporting, James’ face has now been seen by millions of people across the country. Major publications such as the NYP even ran a front page on the story after we published his initial TikTok.

While left-wing politicians like Bernie Sanders, liberal content creators, and the mainstream media downplay these actions of murder and attempt to justify his actions, Libs of TikTok is revealing their revolting system of values.



When an act of blatant evil is carried out by a twisted individual, those who praise such actions deserve to be exposed.

We are the media now! Together, we can make a difference!



- LoTT Team