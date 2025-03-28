For months now, radical left-wing activities have been encouraged by Democrat leaders and the media to target Tesla owners and dealerships across the country in order to incite fear and destruction.



All because they don’t like Elon Musk.

However, these attacks meant to target Elon are ruining the lives of everyday Americans.

Earlier this week, we shared a viral story about Abigail Gills, a young disabled woman from Wichita, Kansas, who reportedly had her Tesla keyed by a radical leftist, resulting in thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.

We reached out to Abigail, who was touched by the online support and expressed her desire to hold the man who damaged her car responsible.

While the man who vandalized Abbey’s has yet to be arrested, other Tesla Terrorists are now discovering the meaning of FAFO.

Chadd Ritenbaugh, the alleged suspect who attempted to covertly key a Tesla in the parking lot of a Planet Fitness in Doylestown, PA, has been charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief and harassment, and two counts of summary harassment and disorderly conduct.

Don’t worry, it gets better!

Meet Paul Kim, who was arrested for reportedly carrying out an arson attack against a Tesla dealership in Las Vegas.

After further digging, LoTT discovered that Paul Kim appeared to have a history of far-left activism, including promoting bail funds to help violent LBM rioters get out of jail.

Ever since Elon Musk joined President Trump’s team and was appointed head of DOGE, the Left has NOT been happy. While Democrats refuse to condemn the terrorism targeting Americans, Libs of TikTok will keep working every day to expose these violent radicals.



If the media won’t do their job, then we’ll do it for them!

Have a great weekend, and stay safe!

-LoTT Team