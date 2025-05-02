While executive actions and new laws have been set in place to fight back against institutions pushing woke ideologies, many have tried to push them anyway.



Whether it’s DEI, radical gender ideology, or political indoctrination, Libs of TikTok is there to expose it. And over the last week, we’ve gotten some BIG WINS!



The first big win came after we exposed the Shasta County Health and Human Services for organizing a MANDATORY "Cultural Competency Training," which will focus on pushing DEI.

Shortly after our report went viral, a notification was sent out announcing that the DEI training was CANCELED.

Following that story, Libs of TikTok published a report exposing a federally funded masturbation lessons program for children. Yes, you heard that right…



Boulder Valley Health Center, an abortion clinic in Colorado, planned on hosting a free "Sex Ed Summer Camp" for children, to teach them about gender ideology and "everything related to sex, bodies, sexuality, sexy feelings, and justice.”

Just three days after publishing our report, the Boulder Valley Health Center sent out a notification to cancel the event because of “safety concerns,” aka, they got caught trying to sexualize children.



Last but not least, we also exposed JoAnna St Germain, a teacher in Waterville Public Schools in Maine, who made a post online calling for the Secret Service and the military to “take out” Trump supporters.

Within 12 HOURS, Waterville Public Schools announced that the school district and local authorities have launched investigations into Germain’s threatening statements.

As the Left becomes more and more unhinged, we here at Libs of TikTok will do everything in our power to continue shedding light on woke actors who seek to harm not just your children but also the hard-working citizens of the United States.



While those in the mainstream media choose to peddle lies and push false narratives, Libs of TikTok will remain committed to seeking the Truth.



If they won’t do their job, we’ll do it for them.



Have a great weekend!

-LoTT Team



