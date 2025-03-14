While wokeness has embedded itself deep inside the institutions of this nation, Libs of TikTok is working around the clock to expose purveyors of radical leftist agendas.



This week alone we achieved some MAJOR wins!

First up, we exposed one of the most disgusting cases of sexual perversion ever seen inside a public university.

Kyle Miller, a pro-LGBTQ and anti-Trump professor at the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, became the subject of our investigation after we discovered that Miller was posting videos of himself masturbating on campus grounds.

Soon after we published our report, Miller’s SIU profile and social media accounts, which contained the pornographic material in question, were scrubbed from the internet.

SIU Carbondale, the campus where Miller reportedly worked, issued a ‘nothing burger’ statement saying they were “aware of the situation.” However, there are currently reports circulating that Miller may have been placed on leave by the college.

Next, we have Jessica Ann Roberts, a transgender activist who was recently appointed as a council member for Lynnwood City, WA. Shortly after LoTT elevated the story highlighting that Roberts was operating an OnlyFans account, he withdrew himself from the city council.

Last but not least we have a major win for patriotic Americans!



Dugger Band, a country music brother duo from Tennessee, were reportedly sent a letter from the show 'Today in Nashville on WSMV' telling them that they weren't allowed to perform their new song "True Colors" because it's "politically biased."

After LoTT shared their story, their song ‘True Colors’ skyrocketed to NUMBER 1 on the iTunes US Country Charts!



Every week begins a new fight against radical leftist ideologies that seek to corrupt the minds of our youth and destroy our institutions. That’s why Libs of TikTok’s mission is so important.



We will continue calling out these woke activists and help usher in a golden age of common sense and truth!



Have a great weekend and see you next week!

—LoTT Team