Libs of TikTok

Libs of TikTok

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Silverberg's avatar
David Silverberg
1dEdited

These male invaders are f'n dicks. Women: Stand up with signs that

say:

"No dicks in women's sports."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Fleming's avatar
John Fleming
20h

It’s mind boggling that this is tolerated

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Libs of TikTok
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture