There is an epidemic of transgender ideology infecting athletic programs all across the country.



Despite President Trump’s efforts to combat this ideology, many districts throughout the nation are still allowing males to enter women’s sports.



Just this week alone, Libs of TikTok exposed THREE MALE CHEATERS who have invaded girls’ sports teams and robbed them of their victories.



First we have “Marissa" Rothenberger (aka Charlie Rothenberger), a 6-foot-tall MALE pitcher pretending to be a FEMALE, who has been dominating Girls' High School softball in Brooklyn Park, MN.

Girls only hit 12% of his pitches, and he only allowed a SINGLE hit in a recent game. Even the announcers acknowledge his physical advantage, despite also pretending he is a girl.

Rothenberger is a CHEATER

Next, we exposed Sean “Luce” Allen, a MALE who took 1st place in the WOMEN'S 200m race at a high school track meet in PA.

Even more girls were denied the opportunity to win.



Allen is a CHEATER.

Lastly, we exposed Cara Neubert, a male track runner from Jefferson Junior High School, who took 1st place in THREE girls' track events at the Naper Prairie Conference event in Illinois.

The races resulted in complete blowouts, with Neubert finishing far ahead of his female competitors.



Neubert is a CHEATER.



However, some schools, even ones in California, are deciding to fight back.



Three schools in Southern California - JSerra Catholic, Orange Lutheran, and Crean Lutheran - wrote a scathing letter to the California Interscholastic Federation over its policy of allowing male athletes to compete in female sports.

This letter targeted CIF for their woke polices that allowed a male to compete against girls in the River Valley League championships, where the male athlete dominated the women's triple, long, and high jump by MULTIPLE FEET.



Every day, Democrats and the media pretend that this kind of thing never happens. They would have us believe that there is no difference between men and women, and that there is nothing wrong with men invading women’s sports and bathrooms.



But they can’t lie anymore.



Libs of TikTok will continue to expose the radical transgender agenda that seeks to destroy not only women’s rights but also the very concepts of truth and reality.



Have a great weekend and see you next week!

-LoTT Team