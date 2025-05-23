In the last month, the Trump administration has tackled the terrible situation afflicting White farmers in South Africa, which led the United States to offer asylum to those fleeing the violence.
During a meeting at the White House, President Trump presented South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with news articles and video evidence showing clear proof of ongoing calls for genocide from his country’s political leaders.
And this sent the fake news media into a FRENZY.
Despite the CLEAR evidence, the fake news media outlets began their campaign calling Trump’s claims about the ongoing genocide of White farmers “false” and “unfounded.”
But Libs of TikTok wasn’t going to let them get away with it.
We immediately exposed the fake news’ plan to gaslight the American people, showing how NUMEROUS publications were all running stories claiming Trump was lying about South Africa.
However, it didn’t stop there…
Libs of TikTok then exposed ANOTHER fake news campaign. Like puppets, the media began spewing copy/paste headlines like pre-written talking points, disingenuously labeling Trump’s meeting with the South African President as an “ambush.”
Even after we published additional viral videos showing direct proof of the media’s hypocrisy, they continued to push false narratives on the American people.
The media's aversion to truth and honest reporting is truly remarkable.
That’s why Libs of TikTok is dedicated to doing the job they refuse to do. At every turn, fake news will attempt to lie about Trump’s agenda. Whether they are defending illegal aliens, covering up for transgender criminals, or pretending Joe Biden was competent, we will be there to EXPOSE it.
Have a great weekend and see you next week!
-LoTT Team
This is your first post in a week.
Chaya, you used to post daily, for a while. Some of us spend our online time mostly in Substack. Please don’t discriminate against us, and starve us of your wonderful talents. Thanks for the post.
❤️Thank you Chaya for the hard work you do. I can only imagine how many hours you spent piecing this together. Once you see their lock-step messaging side by side, it makes it crystal clear that this isn’t “news” on any level - even a blind chicken should be able to see that.
These people are a disgusting gang of hired bullies pretending to be “truth tellers" - using their paid-for-with-30-pieces-of-silver keyboards and microphones. They are going to have a very serious and costly reality check soon. I pray for their souls. No one escapes the justice of God. No one.
Stand and watch what HE will do.
Psalms 10:12-15 - "Arise, Lord! Lift up your hand, O God.
Do not forget the helpless. Why does the wicked man revile God?
Why does he say to himself, 'He won’t call me to account?
But you, God, see the trouble of the afflicted; you consider their grief and take it in hand.
The victims commit themselves to you; you are the helper of the fatherless. Break the arm of the wicked man; call the evildoer to account for his wickedness that would not otherwise be found out."