In the last month, the Trump administration has tackled the terrible situation afflicting White farmers in South Africa, which led the United States to offer asylum to those fleeing the violence.



During a meeting at the White House, President Trump presented South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with news articles and video evidence showing clear proof of ongoing calls for genocide from his country’s political leaders.

And this sent the fake news media into a FRENZY.

Despite the CLEAR evidence, the fake news media outlets began their campaign calling Trump’s claims about the ongoing genocide of White farmers “false” and “unfounded.”



But Libs of TikTok wasn’t going to let them get away with it.

We immediately exposed the fake news’ plan to gaslight the American people, showing how NUMEROUS publications were all running stories claiming Trump was lying about South Africa.



However, it didn’t stop there…



Libs of TikTok then exposed ANOTHER fake news campaign. Like puppets, the media began spewing copy/paste headlines like pre-written talking points, disingenuously labeling Trump’s meeting with the South African President as an “ambush.”

Even after we published additional viral videos showing direct proof of the media’s hypocrisy, they continued to push false narratives on the American people.

The media's aversion to truth and honest reporting is truly remarkable.



That’s why Libs of TikTok is dedicated to doing the job they refuse to do. At every turn, fake news will attempt to lie about Trump’s agenda. Whether they are defending illegal aliens, covering up for transgender criminals, or pretending Joe Biden was competent, we will be there to EXPOSE it.



Have a great weekend and see you next week!

-LoTT Team