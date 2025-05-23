Libs of TikTok

Libs of TikTok

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kurt's avatar
Kurt
May 24

This is your first post in a week.

Chaya, you used to post daily, for a while. Some of us spend our online time mostly in Substack. Please don’t discriminate against us, and starve us of your wonderful talents. Thanks for the post.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Laura's avatar
Laura
8d

❤️Thank you Chaya for the hard work you do. I can only imagine how many hours you spent piecing this together. Once you see their lock-step messaging side by side, it makes it crystal clear that this isn’t “news” on any level - even a blind chicken should be able to see that.

These people are a disgusting gang of hired bullies pretending to be “truth tellers" - using their paid-for-with-30-pieces-of-silver keyboards and microphones. They are going to have a very serious and costly reality check soon. I pray for their souls. No one escapes the justice of God. No one.

Stand and watch what HE will do.

Psalms 10:12-15 - "Arise, Lord! Lift up your hand, O God.

Do not forget the helpless. Why does the wicked man revile God?

Why does he say to himself, 'He won’t call me to account?

But you, God, see the trouble of the afflicted; you consider their grief and take it in hand.

The victims commit themselves to you; you are the helper of the fatherless. Break the arm of the wicked man; call the evildoer to account for his wickedness that would not otherwise be found out."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Libs of TikTok
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture