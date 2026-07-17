While everyone knows that a man is a man and a woman is a woman, those on the woke Left continue to attack and punish those of us who stand up against their radical LGBTQ agenda.



This is exactly what happened this week at a Chili's restaurant in Louisiana.



Wesley Ford, a young man working at Chili's in Denham Springs, was fired for calling a female coworker by her legal name rather than her "chosen” name which was “fish.”

Yes. You read that right. She wanted to be called fish.



Wesley refused to do that and also refused to use her made-up pronouns “They/them.”

During his termination process, he was informed by management that he violated Chili’s “inclusion” policy.





Chili’s then claimed that because Wesley refused to use woke pronouns, his LGBTQ coworker was “physically unable to work.”

This kind of behavior should not be surprising, considering Chili’s has a history of posting woke pro-LGBTQ messages on its social media for “Pride Month” to celebrate “diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

After we pocked up the story and it went viral, Wesley shared with us how the experience affected him over the past few days.



He excitedly revealed that because of our video coverage, he’s received a massive wave of support from people across the country.



"Libs of TikTok picked it up and shared it... the moment that happened, EVERYTHING changed... The amount of messages and support I got, it just started pouring in!”

He then went on to deliver a powerful message to the nation, declaring that he won’t let the woke LGBTQ radicals control his speech.



"Americans are sick of this. This is not a Republican or Democrat thing... people are just tired of this being forced upon them."



No institution or company should be forcing radical gender ideology onto its employees or punishing those who refuse to conform to it.



If you or someone you know has experienced discrimination for refusing to comply with radical gender propaganda, send us a tip at submissions@libsoftiktok.com or DM us on X (Twitter).



While the legacy media continues to push this dangerous ideology on the people, Libs of TikTok will be here to give a voice to those who need it.



Have a great weekend and stay safe!

-LoTT Team



