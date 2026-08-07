Libs of TikTok

Libs of TikTok

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Silverberg's avatar
David Silverberg
9h

Thanks for exposing this guy. Hoping his endorsements are rescinded and he drops

out. 🙏🙏🙏

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Libs of TikTok · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture