When discussing public education, the safety of children should be a top priority. Parents want to know that their children will be in safe hands when they send them off to school each day.



That’s why this story is so concerning…



Libs of TikTok obtained exclusive audio of Robert Franklin, a candidate running for Oklahoma State Superintendent, in which he admits to injuring a nonverbal special needs child.

In the voice message left by Franklin to the mother of the child, he calls himself “the bad guy” and details how he grabbed the special needs child by the ears, causing visible scratches on his head.



In a Facebook post by the child’s mother, she claims that Franklin has “explosive anger issues” and cautions people not to vote for him.

Shortly after our post went viral, James Taylor, a fellow candidate for Oklahoma State Superintendent, issued a statement addressing the story, calling on Franklin to withdraw from the race.



“People who hurt children will not have a friend in me, we will hold them accountable.”

Despite the online backlash, Franklin released his own response, in which he downplayed the story, claiming he “already apologized.”



Additionally, Libs of TikTok has already reached out to dozens of superintendents across Oklahoma who gave their official endorsement to Robert Franklin, asking if they were aware of this incident and if their ongoing endorsements of him have been affected.



We have not yet received a response from them.

Too often, children across the United States are put in harm’s way by the very people who are responsible for keeping them safe.



Those who commit these horrific acts against children try to skirt accountability while the legacy media ignore it.



With your support, Libs of TikTok will continue to expose those who seek to harm children, no matter what institution they belong to.



Because the truth is what matters most.



Have a great weekend and stay safe!

-Lott Team



