It’s no secret that many universities and institutions are centers for radical left-wing extremism in our country.



However, it’s not every day that you catch one of these universities attempting to OUTRIGHT LIE to the American people to cover up a controversy.



It all started when we posted a video of a nursing student from the North West College in California, who appeared to make comments attacking President Trump and hoping “karma” would come for his supporters.

Shortly after our post went viral, North West College put out TWO comments replying to our story, which denied any affiliation with the nursing student pictured in the video and accused us of spreading “inaccurate information.”

But we had the receipts…

We then posted images from ANOTHER video made by the same nursing student, which CLEARLY shows her wearing a North West College student ID badge.

It didn’t stop there!



We also discovered that on the official North West College Instagram account, this EXACT nursing student was featured in a student highlight post.

After receiving a flood of online backlash following our reports, the college eventually issued an official “apology” statement to address the controversy.



North West College admitted that the nursing student in the video DID in fact belong to their institution, and said their initial response was a “mistake.”

The college has NOT commented on taking any action against this student.



Having radical activists in the medical industry, where people’s LIVES are on the line, is extremely terrifying and concerning for those who may need to receive care.



The fact that North West College was forced to admit her enrollment AFTER we exposed them could call into question the quality of medical education that they provide to students.



Libs of TikTok will continue to call out woke universities and institutions that seek to put political ideology before honesty and meritocracy. If the media won’t hold them accountable, we will!



Have a great weekend and see you next week!

-LoTT Team