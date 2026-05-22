If you needed evidence showing that public schools have become politically biased propaganda centers that punish conservatives, look no further than this story.



A 13-year-old girl attending Jeffco Public Schools in Colorado was BARRED from reading a Pro-Life peom during class by her teacher.



Libs of TikTok spoke with the girl and her mother, who explained to us how the school deemed her Pro-Life poem to be “politically charged,” claiming that it could be “offensive” and might make kids feel “unsafe.”

The mother explained that while the school decided to silence her daughter, they still reportedly permitted discussions on leftist topics in the class, including slamming the 2nd amendment, mocking Jesus, and LGBTQ rights.



The teacher initially tried to kick this 13-year-old girl out of class during the poem presentations, but later reversed that decision and allowed her to stay following pushback. However, she was STILL banned from reading her poem.



This was a BIG mistake by the school.

Following our initial report, we shared the FULL video of the teen girl reading her incredibly inspiring Pro-Life poem.



And it went VIRAL.



What would have only been heard by maybe 30 other students and a teacher has now amassed over 3 MILLION views in just a few days.



The student and her mother then explained why this story was so important to them.



It all started with the girl’s grandmother, who became pregnant at age 14 with her mother, but chose LIFE instead of getting an abortion.

“There’s hope in hard situations. There’s purpose in pain. Good things come out of situations that seem bleak. My family is proof of that,” her mother explained.



Because of that one decision, they were able to share this beautiful story with you today.



Despite the MASSIVE response online, Jeffco Public Schools has not made any public statements related to the story.

Anti-conservative censorship in public schools is a MAJOR issue. Time and time again, students, parents, and even teachers with right-leaning opinions are silenced because they refuse to conform to the left-wing agenda.



Libs of TikTok won’t stand by and let that happen. We will continue to give a voice to those who need their stories told. With your support, we will expose the radical leftists who seek to stop the TRUTH from being heard.



Stay safe and have a great weekend!

-LoTT Team