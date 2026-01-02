2025 was the year of BIG STORIES.



Libs of TikTok was able to deliver HUNDREDS of incredible stories. In case you weren’t able to see them all, here are just a FEW of the TOP stories that we want to highlight:



1. The CANCEL NETFLIX Saga

Back in October, the woke entertainment industry received a rude awakening. The American people were DONE with WOKENESS.

Libs of TikTok published a series of reports highlighting the rampant epidemic of child sexual grooming that infested streaming giant NETFLIX.

Garnering 150+ MILLION total views and widespread coverage from mainstream media to prominent individuals such as Elon Musk, our reporting inspired a social media campaign to #CancelNetflix.



The reporting became so massive that Netflix lost more than $15 BILLION in value after vast amounts of customers began canceling memberships.



This was a critical moment showcasing the power of independent media and the American people’s voices.



2. Multiple Leftists FIRED for Celebrating the Death of Charlie Kirk

Though 2025 was full of major wins, it also had one of history’s most horrific tragedies. Charlie Kirk, the beloved founder of TPUSA, was assassinated in broad daylight by a radical leftist gunman.



In the wake of his murder, Democrats across the country REJOICED and CELEBRATED his assassination. Many of them even called for MORE violence.



Libs of TikTok reported on TONS of these radical leftists, which included public school teachers, medical workers, government employees, and college professors.

Following our reports, a lot of these people were FIRED from their jobs for celebrating the assassination of an American patriot.



The left’s obsession with violence doesn’t stop there…



3. Democrat Officials EXPOSED for Doxing ICE Agents

As ICE operations across the country continue to ramp up, the Democrats’ desire to protect illegal aliens and put federal agents in harm’s way also grows.



Over this past year, Libs of TikTok exposed dozens of individuals attempting to interfere with ICE operations or target ICE agents, including ELECTED OFFICIALS.



We exposed Arizona State Senator Analise Ortiz and Connecticut State Representative Corey Paris for appearing to DOX federal officers in order to protect criminal illegals.

Following our reporting, Republican members of the AZ State Senate announced they were filing an ETHICS COMPLAINT against Senator Ortiz and that her case would be referred to the U.S. Attorney for the District of AZ for investigation.



As for CT State Rep. Corey Paris, he was referred to the DOJ for prosecution. Connecticut Democrats, including Senator Richard Blumenthal (D), participated in a press conference where they cried about Libs of TikTok exposing their colleague.



4. Racist Hiring at COCA-COLA Exposed

Last month, we received a tip from an individual named “David” who applied for a job at Coca-Cola. In his application, he cited 20 years of experience in the industry. His application was REJECTED the next day.



He then sent another application, changing his name to "DeShawn,” and reduced his work experience to only 5 years.



His application was then ACCEPTED.

The story blew up across the internet, exposing racist hiring practices that favor less experienced Black applicants over more qualified White applicants.

Now that we’re in 2026, Libs of TikTok is ready to make this year the best one yet.

We will keep exposing the radical Democrats who want to destroy our country and trans your children.



Help us continue the mission to expose the radical left as they try to indoctrinate students, endanger immigration officials, protect criminal illegal aliens, and attempt to mutilate the genitals of young children. With your support, we can make 2026 the best one yet.

Have a Happy New Year!

-LoTT Team