2024 was the year of WINNING.

Donald J. Trump claimed a sweeping presidential victory and X has flourished into a bastion of free speech, empowering independent journalists to expose far-left radicals like never before.

As for Libs of TikTok, we also raked in the W’s this year. So as 2024 comes to a close, let’s take a moment to look back at our top 10 biggest wins of the year!



#10: Male Teacher Wearing Female Dress with Visible Bulge Placed on Leave

Starting us off we have Fletch Fletcher, a male teacher in Alaska who crossdresses and wears tight dresses outlining his bulge while teaching students. He was placed on administrative leave after our report went viral!

#9: Crossdressing Texas Teacher Resigns

Next up is the Texas teacher, Rachmad Tjachyadi, who we exposed for crossdressing and wearing drag to work. Because of our story, he was put on leave and subsequently resigned.

#8: Biden Changes X Banner After LoTT Callout

One of the funnier wins of the year came when we forced a White House intern to work on a federal holiday because Biden was still displaying a Pride banner on the 4th of July!



#7: Connecticut Teacher Who Threatened Trump Supporters Forced to Resign

After we exposed Connecticut teacher Annie Dunleavy for posting a video online threatening to harm Trump supporters following the election, she quickly tendered her resignation. A classic case of FAFO.

#6: Bizarre LGBTQ Puppet Video Removed From School

When a Georgia elementary school showed an extremely bizarre video to 4th graders promoting LGBTQ propaganda, we made sure to expose it. The principal quickly announced that the lesson would be removed.

#5: Massachusetts School Committee Member Who Wished Harm on Trump Supporters Resigns

Then there was Sarah Murray, a Massachusetts School Committee member who we exposed for wishing harm on Trump supporters. A few days after our report, Sarah resigned from her position.

#4: Infamous Race Swapper Turned OnlyFans Teacher Fired

Rachel Dolezal, the former leader of the NAACP who resigned in disgrace after pretending to be black was forced to resign AGAIN after we exposed her for operating an OnlyFans while working as a teacher in Arizona.

#3: Drag Queen Teacher Who Pushed Gender Ideology Resigns

We can’t forget Seth McCollough! He was a Drag queen teacher from Alabama, who boasted about having conversations with students about gender ideology and encouraged students to cut out their parents. He too resigned following a Libs of TikTok expose.

#2: US Army Removes Racist America Claims from Training

The US Army thought it was a good idea to give mandatory training for military members teaching that America was founded on racism. So we exposed it. Two days later, the Army updated their training to remove the insane statement.

#1: Senate Votes to Remove Controversial Earmark after LoTT Report

One of the biggest wins we had was when the Senate Appropriations Committee planned to pass a spending bill that allocated $1M taxpayer dollars towards BDSM and sex kink parties in a Pennsylvania LGBTQ Center. Because of our report, the Senate voted unanimously to remove the earmark from the Omnibus!

Though 2024 may be coming to an end, that doesn’t mean the winning will.

Libs of TikTok is ready to make 2025 the BEST YEAR EVER.



2025 will be a great year to finally eradicate gender ideology and we will do everything in our power to help make that a reality!



Have a Happy New Year!

-LoTT Team