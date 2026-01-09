Libs of TikTok

Libs of TikTok

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Rude's avatar
Richard Rude
Jan 10

Somalis apparently look at the US and state governments as suckers, victims to be pillaged by predatory practices, deceit and intimidation. I say "Somalis" and not "some Somalis" because it appears that they are united as a tribe or extended family and view people outside the group as potential victims. It appears that the stolen money was distributed to the community including members of the group still in the home country.

The issue whether they should be deported en masse should be considered.

Reply
Share
3 replies
CharP's avatar
CharP
Jan 10

Keep it up. I'm waiting for someone to get to Portland Oregon. We know there is fraud here it will just take someone like you or Nick Shirley to uncover it because we know the woke liberals here won't! 🙄

Reply
Share
2 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Libs of TikTok · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture