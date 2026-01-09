The absolutely MASSIVE amount of fraud taking place in Democrat-led areas around the country has taken the nation by storm.



Tens of millions of taxpayer dollars were being sent to potentially fraudulent child daycares and health centers, many of which were run by those in the Somali community.



Just over a week ago, we published a breaking report on Abukar Dahir Osman, Somalia’s Ambassador to the UN, who we discovered was an administrator for an Ohio-based healthcare company.



However, we also found that there was ANOTHER healthcare company in the SAME BUILDING and SUITE as his, as well as multiple others at the same address, all with Somali names.

But wait… there’s more!



The NPI for Osman’s healthcare company shows that his business is on an exclusion list with the code 1128a1. This means that this company had been convicted of prior Medicaid/Medicare crimes.

Shortly after our story broke, HHS Deputy Secretary Jim O'Neill CONFIRMED the details of our report, verifying that Abukar Dahir Osman’s healthcare company had been convicted of Medicaid fraud.

Following that viral update, the LinkedIn page for Somalia’s Ambassador to the UN was DELETED.

Democrats have been melting down over the discovery of massive fraud in their states and cities. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz recently announced he would be dropping out of the 2026 race amid backlash.



Even Somalia’s official Serbian Embassy account became so angry with us for exposing fraud that they sent us a message on X to “Stop laying about Somalia.”

Billions of dollars of fraud through healthcare, daycare, and other social programs, while millions of those dollars have been funneled to foreign countries, some of which went to funding terrorist organizations.



Libs of TikTok will NEVER stop exposing fraud that robs the American people of their hard-earned money.



While Democrats and the media strive to cover up this massive fraud, WE WILL EXPOSE IT.



