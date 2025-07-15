It’s no secret that California has been a complete disaster under Democrat leadership.

Immigration enforcement in the state has caused violent anti-ICE activists to take to the streets in protest of criminal illegal alien arrests.

California Governor Gavin Newsom used the ICE raid at a weed farm to attack Trump, claiming kids were “running from tear gas, crying—”, meanwhile, ICE uncovered 10 MINORS illegally working at the weed farm.

While also ignoring the facts of the raid, Gavin Newsom seemed completely silent over the attempted anti-ICE shooter who fired a gun at federal agents.

So we called him out on it.

This is when we completely BROKE Gavin Newsom. LOL

In a furious, unhinged reaction, Gavin Newsom directly responded to our post on X, claiming he denies "all" violence, calling us a “shit poster” for calling him out.

Instead of directly addressing the actions of the anti-ICE shooter, he did what any unhinged Democrat would do: Bring up January 6th!

Naturally, we had to remind Newscum that he is a LIAR. Not a single cop was shot on January 6th.

To further expose his poor recollection of the event, we reminded him that Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed civilian, was the only individual shot and killed, and by a cop no less.

Naturally, he had no response.

Newsom made it clear he supports child labor at weed farms.

As ICE agents continue to enforce immigration law across California, Democrats such as Gavin Newsom are putting up roadblocks, whether that be through political rhetoric or policy, to demonize ICE and protect criminal illegal aliens in the state.



With growing violence against ICE officers, common sense would dictate that you would want to protect those who uphold the law instead of those who break it.



Yet, Democrats never cease to disappoint. Their divisive and dangerous calls for protest, proposals to unmask federal agents, and unwillingness to condemn violence against American law enforcement speak volumes.



Libs of TikTok will continue to call out their corrupt actions. If they are getting triggered by the TRUTH, then we are on the right side of history.

P.S. Better to be a shitposter than a SHIT GOVERNOR!

-LoTT Team