Libs of TikTok

Libs of TikTok

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Koznarek's avatar
Mark Koznarek
5h

I clicked the “like” heart ❤️ because there wasn’t a spot to click “LOVE IT!”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MadeinAmerica's avatar
MadeinAmerica
5hEdited

These are not jobs Americans will NOT do per the Dem narrative . This is the biggest farm in the world undercutting Small farmers, in their quarterly report they specifically say they are going to dictate the price to below the cost of production. The migrants are not the only victims this corrupt system hurts all of us ❤️thank you SO much for standing up against Gavin LOTT !! We are so grateful for you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Libs of TikTok
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture