After a massive series of wins last week, yet another radical leftist was exposed by Libs of TikTok, resulting in MAJOR RESULTS.



Meet Morgan L. Morrow, a librarian at Jackson County Public Library in West Virginia. Shet gets paid by our tax dollars.



Morgan posted a video online in which she appears to try to recruit someone to assassinate Trump, while other commenters call for the assassination of Stephen Miller, Larry Ellison, and Peter Thiel.

That wasn’t the only unhinged post she made.

Morgan also posted multiple videos slamming ICE, including a very emotional video breaking down crying about ICE arresting illegals.

Shortly after our report on her went viral, she proceeded to scrub her TikTok and went private on Instagram.

But the results didn’t stop there…



Within 5 hours of our report going live, the Jackson County Police announced that Morgan Morrow had been ARRESTED. Sheriff Mellinger doesn’t play around!



She was charged with one count of terroristic threats.

As leftists become more radicalized by the propaganda of the Democratic party and the fake news media, their political threats grow in intensity, and they have made it abundantly clear that they WILL resort to violence.



It only takes one radical to take the life of a beloved father and leader like Charlie Kirk. It only takes one radical to shoot up a school of Christian children in the name of gender ideology. It only takes one radical attempt to kill the President of the United States.

We are not taking any chances.



