Libs of TikTok

Libs of TikTok

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Isahiah8's avatar
Isahiah8
Jan 27

Great work LoTT

Reply
Share
Mark Lancaster's avatar
Mark Lancaster
Jan 27

So, I guess she’s not a candidate for MENSA?

Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Libs of TikTok · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture