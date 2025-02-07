Donald Trump promised that the moment he returned to the White House, he would begin the process of cleaning up not only the waste, fraud, and abuse that plagues government agencies, but he would also eliminate radical DEI and LGBTQ initiatives as well.



And he’s already keeping that promise.

In the last week, we have assisted in this effort by exposing government agencies that were still pushing woke nonsense on their websites. And we got results!

First, we exposed National Weather Service DEI director Patricia Brown, highlighting that her page was still up despite Trump’s dismantling of DEI across the federal government. A few days after our report, Patricia’s page was deleted from the site.

And that was just the first.

We also shed light on the official Military Health website, which was still hosting a “Transgender & Gender -Diverse Health Care Services” page.

Within days, the page was completely nuked.

But it doesn’t stop there! we exposed the US Mint for selling a January 6th coin which described the event as a day when “a mob of insurrectionists forced its way into the U.S. Capitol,” even though not one person was charged with “insurrection.”

Shortly after our exposé, the coin was removed from the US Mint website.

For far too long, government agencies filled with unelected bureaucrats have forced woke ideologies down the throats of Americans. But not anymore.



Thank God for President Trump. Trump is pushing this nonsense out of institutions and returning common sense to the country. We will continue to do our part and expose any agency that attempts to cling to destructive far-left ideologies.



We the people will hold the government accountable!

Have a great weekend

-LoTT Team