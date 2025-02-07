Donald Trump promised that the moment he returned to the White House, he would begin the process of cleaning up not only the waste, fraud, and abuse that plagues government agencies, but he would also eliminate radical DEI and LGBTQ initiatives as well.
And he’s already keeping that promise.
In the last week, we have assisted in this effort by exposing government agencies that were still pushing woke nonsense on their websites. And we got results!
First, we exposed National Weather Service DEI director Patricia Brown, highlighting that her page was still up despite Trump’s dismantling of DEI across the federal government. A few days after our report, Patricia’s page was deleted from the site.
And that was just the first.
We also shed light on the official Military Health website, which was still hosting a “Transgender & Gender -Diverse Health Care Services” page.
Within days, the page was completely nuked.
But it doesn’t stop there! we exposed the US Mint for selling a January 6th coin which described the event as a day when “a mob of insurrectionists forced its way into the U.S. Capitol,” even though not one person was charged with “insurrection.”
Shortly after our exposé, the coin was removed from the US Mint website.
For far too long, government agencies filled with unelected bureaucrats have forced woke ideologies down the throats of Americans. But not anymore.
Thank God for President Trump. Trump is pushing this nonsense out of institutions and returning common sense to the country. We will continue to do our part and expose any agency that attempts to cling to destructive far-left ideologies.
We the people will hold the government accountable!
Have a great weekend
-LoTT Team
I just wanted to comment on two things - the message from Greg Baker.
He quoted “DEI is not about preferential treatment or political agendas; it’s about recognizing and addressing the diverse needs of our student populations to ensure all have the opportunity to succeed.”
I agree that’s the point, however it HAS been hit by political agendas - at the exclusion of white people. If one replaced ANY minority’s race in place of some folks’ (in congress, etc) statements toward whites they’d be arrested for hate crimes. The reverse racism is simply unacceptable.
This is why (my second comment) DEI does not work because it’s misused. DEI has created a lot of division among us. It’s also fueled a victim mentality among many people who are NOT victims. That’s unacceptable.
Can someone please expose the whole state of Washington?
This email just came today from my children's superintendent.
They aren't going to stop. They already passed state laws so basically they are just giving our Presidents E.O. the thumbs up.
"A Message from Superintendent Greg Baker
Dear students, staff, families and community,
I want to do my best to answer some important questions I have been asked in the past few weeks regarding news out of Washington D.C. and the wide range of executive orders.
These include 1) our approach to EDI, 2) our unwavering support of students, especially those who identify as trans, and 3) our response to the possibility of eliminating/gutting the U.S. Department of Education.
Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI)
I am disappointed that EDI has become a lightning rod. It will continue to be a core aspect of our work, and it’s embedded in our strategic plan, The Bellingham Promise.
Joel Aune, the Executive Director of the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) had this to say just this week about the importance of EDI:
Diversity, at its core, represents the rich range of human differences within our schools and communities—differences in race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability status, age, religion, language, and beyond. Equity is about ensuring that these differences do not predict educational outcomes. It is not simply about equal access but about achieving fair outcomes for all students by removing systemic barriers. Inclusion means creating environments where every student feels a sense of belonging, safety, and respect, and where their unique needs and backgrounds are recognized and valued.
Recent political rhetoric misrepresents these principles, casting them as divisive. It is crucial for us, as educational leaders, to rise above these mischaracterizations. DEI is not about preferential treatment or political agendas; it’s about recognizing and addressing the diverse needs of our student populations to ensure all have the opportunity to succeed.
I strongly endorse Joel’s comments.
Our work to embrace diversity, push for equity and create inclusive environments is not new in education. We will continue to strive toward ensuring this for all students and families.
Supporting our students
We want every student in Bellingham Public Schools to feel safe, respected and included in our schools. Under Washington state law (RCW 28A.642.080), transgender students are protected from discrimination, harassment and bullying. This means students can express their gender identity freely and are supported in doing so.
Our district follows the model policy for Gender Inclusive Schools provided by OSPI. Our policy helps us create a welcoming environment for every student, including all genders and gender identities. It covers important areas such as communication, records, restroom and locker room accessibility, and participation in sports and activities.
Staff are trained to support and respect each student's gender identity and expression, including their name, pronouns, and any other accommodations they need.
We will continue to follow Washington State laws and OSPI guidance to protect every student's right to access education.
State Superintendent Chris Reykdal released a statement this week, clarifying that in our state, we will continue to “protect the beautiful diversity of our 1.1 million students and educators.”
The U.S. Department of Education
There have been quite a few references in the news recently about cutting the U.S. Department of Education. Our approach thus far has been to stay informed about what is happening in D.C. but to continue to focus on our work. I am hoping to have more clarity, but until then, I have no doubt there will be more lawsuits, congressional discussion and other legal and political action.
What we can do right now is stay focused on supporting our schools, engaging with the Washington state legislature to fully fund PreK-12 education, and looking to our local community to support our schools, including our levies and bonds.
If you have made it this far, thank you. And thank you for hanging through the unpredictability with us – from the weather to what lies ahead.
We are steadfast in our collective commitment and our values. We will not waver from believing that all children should be loved and respected and that, together, we achieve more than alone.
Greg Baker
Reply to: greg.baker@bellinghamschools.org