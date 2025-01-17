Schools are supposed to be a safe place where children are safe to learn and thrive. Teachers are the ones responsible for their safety, but confidence in the country’s school system is failing… and for good reason.

Over this past week, we reported on a near-record number of teachers who are part of a growing trend of child predators infesting the nation’s educational institutions.



To start it off, we reported that in just the last few months, 6 staff members from Clark County Schools in Las Vegas have been arrested on charges relating to child sex crimes. Six from just one district!

Unfortunately, it just gets worse from here…

Richard Craig Harrison, a teacher at Grantsville High School in Utah, was sentenced to a year in jail after he pleaded guilty to the forcible sexual abuse of a minor student.

What makes it even more disturbing, is that multiple teachers showed up to court IN SUPPORT of Harrison, despite his admission of guilt.

The entire school should be investigated. Speaking of investigations…

Lawrence Grigg, another high school teacher at the Abilene Independent School District in Texas, was indicted for allegedly meeting up with a student at least 10 times at local hotels for sex.

If you thought 10 was a lot, just wait until you see this next one…

Yesterday, Utah police announced that Ricardo Prins, a teacher at the Rockwell Charter School in Eagle Mountain, is wanted on 42 counts of criminal sexual misconduct with a juvenile.

However, Prins has not been arrested since he FLED THE COUNTRY to Brazil.

Though teachers like Prins have yet to be caught, some teachers were not caught soon enough.

Laura Caron, a teacher at Middle Township Elementary School in NJ, was arrested after she allegedly raped one of her students over several years, resulting in her becoming pregnant with the student’s child. The student was 11-YEARS-OLD when the sexual relationship began.

The student along with his siblings were routinely living with the teacher after the parents befriended her. She kept the child a secret for years.

Children in our schools are constantly being subjected to sexual horrors. Pornographic books are being distributed in school libraries, curriculums are pushing radical gender ideology, and numerous teachers are being revealed as pedophiles.



There is a massive epidemic of child predators in our schools and it needs to be exposed.

I mean, who is even vetting these people??

Hopefully Trump succeeds in SHUTTING DOWN THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION. The entire education system needs to be shut down and rebuilt from scratch.



