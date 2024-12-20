The debate over the CR bill has ignited a firestorm on Capitol Hill and across social media. From a 1500-page bill with funding for Biolabs and woke policies to a more streamlined 116-page bill, Democrats have been up in arms over the American people’s rejection of a bloated spending package.

This has given rise to Democrats’ newest claim: Republicans cut cancer research funding for children by deserting the 1500-page CR.



This is a MASSIVE lie and we aren’t going to let them get away with it. So we exposed the truth. DEMOCRATS were the ones who held up a pediatric cancer research funding bill! A stand-alone bill was passed in the Republican-controlled House and was blocked by Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The bill has been sitting in the Senate since March.

Despite knowing the truth, this didn’t stop prominent Democrats from taking to social media to spew their political propaganda.

Alexandria Ocassio-Cortes lied when she claimed Republicans were “cutting healthcare for kids” while her colleges in the Senate are currently holding that funding bill hostage.

It doesn’t stop there…

Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren repeated the lie that Elon Musk and Republicans blocked funding for child cancer research in an interview with the fake news network CNN.

We then have Democrat Hakeem Jeffries, the House minority leader who has been railing nonstop against Republicans and Elon Mush for “killing” cancer research funding and blaming them for a possible government shutdown.

As usual, Democrats run to their allies in the mainstream media to spread their blatant misinformation and hide from any accountability.



Fortunately, that won’t work anymore.



The American people are fed up with politicians gaslighting them with hoaxes and made-up controversies. The media and Democrats will always lie to you. That’s why independent journalism on X and across the internet is so important.



