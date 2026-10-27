We just caught the University of Houston Student Government Association doing exactly what public universities are not allowed BY LAW to do: using their platform to push a partisan candidate. In this case, it was a Democrat of course.

On October 22, UH SGA’s Instagram promoted a “GET OUT THE EARLY VOTE W/ GINA HINOJOSA” event at Butler Plaza. The flyer featured Hinojosa’s photo and explicitly said “W/ UH SGA” at the bottom. Hinojosa is the Democratic nominee for Texas governor, running against Greg Abbott.

This wasn’t some random student group. It was the official Student Government Association account.

The Rules They Broke

UH System Policy 02.A.39 (Political Aid and Legislative Influence) and Texas Government Code Chapter 556 exist for a reason. Public universities and their affiliated entities cannot use institutional platforms, resources, or official authority to support a candidate or influence an election. State appropriated funds and university resources cannot be used for partisan campaigning. Universities are supposed to maintain institutional neutrality — they can host candidates equally, but they cannot favor one. The SGA is classified as an official University Association, therefore they’re bound by these rules.

Promoting a specific Democrat’s GOTV event on the official SGA Instagram with “W/ UH SGA” on the flyer is a clear violation. We tagged Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the university and asked them to investigate.

The Cover-Up Attempt

SGA quickly posted an “update.” They claimed they had only promoted an event “sponsored by another student group” and that using the SGA platform for a political event was an “inappropriate” “misstep.” They apologized.

There’s just one problem: the flyer literally said “W/ UH SGA.”

We pointed that out. They were caught, and they started panicking.

The University’s Statement

The official University of Houston account then issued a statement ADMITTING the violation by the SGA:

“UH SGA inappropriately promoted an event featuring a political candidate. The posts have been removed, and corrective action has been taken. SGA has acknowledged the error. As a public institution serving all Texans, UH is committed to institutional neutrality and does not support or endorse any political party or candidate.”

They admitted it. Posts deleted. Corrective action taken. Neutrality restated.

They may have tried to cover it up, but unfortunately for them, the internet is forever, and we have the receipts.

Why This Matters

Student governments are supposed to represent the entire student body, not function as an arm of the Democratic Party. When a public university’s official student government uses its platform to campaign for one candidate — and then tries to walk it back with a claim contradicted by its own flyer — it undermines the principle that state institutions must stay out of partisan elections.

This is the kind of thing that happens when people assume no one is watching.



But we were watching, and they got caught.

Another one bites the dust.

Have a story for us to share? Saw something that needs more exposure? Email us at submissions@libsoftiktok.com.