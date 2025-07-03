For years, LGBTQ activists have been pushing gender ideology and Pride into schools all across the nation. And when June comes around, many schools openly and proudly promote “Pride Month.”

One concerned parent from Gig Harbor, Washington, saw this unfolding and decided to speak up.



The parent sent a complaint letter to the Peninsula School District respectfully voicing his concern that the school was displaying “viewpoint bias” and “religious discrimination” by promoting “Pride” on social media while ignoring religious holidays such as Hanukkah, Easter, and Christmas.

This parent’s claim of “selective celebration” appears to be true, as Peninsula School District has made annual posts celebrating “Pride Month” and NO posts mentioning any major religious holidays, including Christmas.

So, how did the school respond?



They sent the parent a lengthy rebuttal letter where they ADMIT that they do IGNORE religious holidays. They then claim that Pride is okay to push on children because "it's reality" and it "does not relate to ideological promotion."

Despite the false claim that “Pride” is not an ideological belief, the letter goes on to reinforce the school’s argument that Pride and gender ideology do not constitute “religious discrimination.”

The district ends the letter by denying ALL allegations made by the parent and closing the complaint, with a 30-day window to submit an appeal.

However, the Peninsula School District’s promotion of “Pride” runs far deeper than just social media posts.



On the district’s website, multiple statements reveal that the school is currently enforcing radical gender ideology policies through its “gender-inclusive schools” initiative.

These policies promote gender ideology by forcing children to affirm pronouns and fake names, accept males invading female bathrooms, and watch as men beat women in their own sports.



Peninsula School District policies openly suppress the recognition of religious holidays while simultaneously imposing woke gender ideology on its students.



These radical policies are also in violation of Trump’s Executive Orders, which end radical indoctrination in schools and prevent males from invading female sports.



Pride IS an ideology. Simply claiming it isn’t does not change that.



This school’s funding should be stripped, and it should be immediately investigated for not only First Amendment discrimination but also Title IX violations as well.



We reached out to the Peninsula School District for comment, but they did not respond.