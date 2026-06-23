Libs of TikTok

Libs of TikTok

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Sandra Pinches's avatar
Sandra Pinches
5d

Thank you so much for what you do to expose these predators and their allies.

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Lori Stach's avatar
Lori Stach
5d

Thank you so much for bringing these sick people out of the darkness and into the light!!

God sees all, and knows all!

Unless or until this demented person repents and accepts Jesus into his heart, there's a super special place for him in Hades!

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