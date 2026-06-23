This past week has been a rough one for Democrats and their LGBTQ/Trans activists. First, we had a transgender State Rep. sentenced for child sex crimes, and now ANOTHER trans activist is facing charges.



Travis Longo, a drag queen and the Vice President of the Cazenovia Central School District school board in NY, was initially arrested on 4 counts of endangering the welfare of a child for alleged sexually explicit communications with a child under 12. After he was arrested, investigators allegedly found child porn on his phone.

Some of these images reportedly included INFANTS being sexually abused. He was then charged with two ADDITIONAL federal charges for child pornography.

Shortly after his arrest, Cazenovia Pride, which Longo founded, announced that it was canceling its scheduled events and dissolving as an organization.



But it doesn’t end there.

We did some digging on his social media and discovered photos of Longo dressed in drag with young children.

Additionally, we found a video in which Longo details how he was invited to serve as a guest speaker at the Democratic Party PA Caucus in 2024 to discuss LGBTQ issues.





Following that revelation, we also discovered additional content made by Longo, where he begged kids to dm him and come to his drag queen storytime to read books about exploring alternate gender norms.

After the arrest, the school board held a meeting, where they voted to demand the resignation of Longo and set a deadline for his response. Though Longo missed the deadline, he ended up resigning.



If convicted, he potentially faces DECADES in prison and will be forced to register as a sex offender.

Democrats want you to think this kind of thing never happens while they happily elect these kinds of people into positions of power and give them premier roles in taxpayer-funded institutions.



With your support, we will continue to expose the radical left who prop up groomers and child sexual predators.



Stay safe and have a great night!

-LoTT team