For years, Democrats and the mainstream media have attempted to gaslight the American people into believing that healthcare providers across the country were NOT chemically and surgically castrating children in the name of gender ideology.

They would even go as far as to write hit-pieces attacking Libs of TikTok’s reporting, denying that hospitals were performing these destructive genital mutilations on children.



In some articles, such as this hit-piece from Cincinnati.com, they would even ADMIT that the doctor’s bio states she performs “medical care for transgender and gender-nonconforming youth from age 4 to their 25th birthday.”

As with all Democrat lies, the truth is always revealed, which causes Democrats to have a collective meltdown.

Their meltdown began with multiple Democratic lawmakers, such as Becca Balint, Delia Ramirez, and Ayanna Pressley, taking to the floor to protest the bill, claiming that mutilating children is “safe and effective,” “life-saving,” and just like a broken arm.

Despite their complaining, the House of Representatives passed a major bill that BANS the genital mutilation of children. Nearly EVERY Democrat opposed the bill.

To add more fuel to their fake outrage, HHS Secretary RFK Jr. announced new actions to enforce Trump's Executive Orders and put an end to the mutilation of children.

And now, 20 Democratic Attorney Generals are SUING the Trump admin over the new restrictions for child sex changes.

First, the Democrats claimed it “wasn’t happening.” Then, they claimed it might be happening, but it’s “rare.” Next, they admit it is happening, but it’s a GOOD thing. Finally, they demand that it keep happening and are suing the federal government to get MORE of it.



Democrats and the media can no longer run from the truth. Not only do they want to push radical transgenderism on children, but they also want to allow doctors to cut off perfectly healthy body parts and inject kids with experimental drugs.



Democrats are perverted, demonic freaks.



