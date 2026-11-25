The radical Left and their Democrat enablers can’t stand American history, traditional holidays, or anything that celebrates the country they claim to represent.



Thanksgiving — a day of gratitude, family, and national unity — is the latest target. In the name of their woke political agenda, they’re reframing it as a day of mourning, pandering to specific groups, or scrubbing holidays entirely so nothing “offends” anyone.

Here are three fresh examples from the past few days that show exactly how far they’ve gone.

1. Boston City Council Declares Thanksgiving a “National Day of Mourning”

The Boston City Council just passed a resolution declaring November 26th (Thanksgiving Day) a “National Day of Mourning” to address “historical injustice.”

This is not about reflection. It is an explicit attempt to cancel the holiday and rewrite America’s founding as nothing but original sin.



While most of the country prepares turkey and gathers with family, Democrat-run Boston wants to turn the day into another ritual of guilt and division. The media barely blinked, of course.

2. Massachusetts Elementary Principal Orders a “Holiday-Free Environment”

Principal Christie Cutone of Harwich Elementary School in Massachusetts just sent a memo to families and staff demanding a “holiday-free environment” during the Christmas season to create a “safe space for every student.”

DEI destroys everything. Christmas trees, Santa, carols, and basic seasonal cheer are now treated as threats.



The same people who celebrate every other identity month with rainbows and flags suddenly decide traditional American holidays must be erased so no one feels uncomfortable.



Contact her if you want to weigh in: ccutone@monomoy.edu. This is the logical end of the “no one should feel excluded” mindset — everyone is excluded from their own culture.

3. Virginia School District Pushes Woke Reframing of Thanksgiving

Loudoun County Public Schools is under fire after they distributed a woke Thanksgiving resource guide that pushes the “Day of Mourning” on elementary school kids.

The lesson itself shames the discovery of America, portraying Europeans settlers as violent oppressors who caused the death of “millions of Native Americans.”

District officials responded to the backlash in defense of the resource guide, saying that it is offering different “historical perspectives” on the American holiday.



The holiday resource guide also completely excludes teaching about Christmas.

They Want to Replace Thanksgiving with Reparations and Guilt

This is not new. Democrats have been open about their contempt for the holiday for years. Abdul El-Sayed, the Muslim Senator-Elect from Michigan, previously posted on Thanksgiving that the country was “built on the systematic annihilation of Indigenous Peoples” and demanded reparations.

He later deleted the post, but the message was clear: Thanksgiving should be canceled and replaced with a political payout.

From city councils turning Thanksgiving into a day of mourning, to schools banning holiday celebrations, to candidates demanding reparations instead of gratitude, the pattern is identical. Democrats and leftists view American history, traditional holidays, and national pride as obstacles to their agenda.



They will keep attacking the fabric of our nation until enough parents, voters, and ordinary citizens push back hard.

With your support, Libs of TikTok will continue exposing every attempt to cancel America’s traditions. Stay safe and have a real Thanksgiving.



Stay safe and have a Happy Thanksgiving!

— LoTT Team