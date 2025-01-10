Less than two weeks into 2025, and it’s already been one of the craziest years yet. This week has been nonstop news, from the resignation of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the certification of Donald Trump’s presidential victory.



But the major focus has been the literal firestorm ravaging California, resulting in 10 deaths, and thousands of homes and businesses turned to ash.

Many questions surfaced about the preparation and response to the firestorm which led us to investigate the LAFD.



The Los Angeles, California, and LAFD leadership, has been laced with woke DEI policies that have set up the state for failure.

Libs of TikTok dug into the details and discovered a litany of DEI policies and woke programs that have crippled the ability to respond to such disasters.



Firstly, you have Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who decided to attend a political event in Ghana while her city was on fire.

Additionally, Bass was responsible for cutting over $17 million from the Los Angeles Fire Department budget. But don’t worry, Bass made sure that hundreds of thousands of tax dollars went towards “important” things like transgender cafes and Social Justice Art.

And then we have the LAFD itself…

LAFD Fire Chief Kristin Crowley, the first female and LGBTQ leader of the department, has repeatedly stated that pushing for a “more diverse and inclusive” fire department is one of her top objectives.



Woke ideologies like this have led to complaints that the California firefighting force has too many White males. As you can imagine, California ended up with a shortage of wildland firefighters.

The DEI nonsense doesn't stop there.

LAFD Deputy Chief Kristine Larson, another LGBTQ leader in the department, went on camera and claimed that if she needed to carry a man out of a fire, “he got himself in the wrong place.”

Even going back as far as 2021, the Los Angeles Fire Department was passing “racial equity plans” to end “systemic, institutional, and structural racism” in efforts to map out the race of every employee to make sure they’re racially diverse enough.

The Department was so focused on DEI instead of focusing on… you know… fires.

Lastly, we have Governor Gavin Newsom, who’s been blasted by everyone including fire victims for his disastrous handling of fire and water management. President Trump called out Newsom’s woke environment practices that focused on rerouting water away from So-Cal to save a fish.

It’s no wonder he wants to ignore accountability. Because of decisions like these, crucial reservoirs are empty and fire hydrants have run dry.



Californians overwhelmingly voted to spend billions on water storage and reservoirs but to this day, not a single one has been completed.

The situation in California is an absolute tragedy, brought on and intensified by a series of woke, democrat-led leadership that has put so many innocent people at risk.



Families have lost their entire livelihoods and neighborhoods have been turned to ash. Leaders in California need to be held responsible for this catastrophic failure. While they focus on pushing radical DEI policies, the people of California will continue to suffer.



Libs of TikTok won’t let them forget their failure.

America deserves better.



Please join me in praying for the victims of the fires.

-LoTT team