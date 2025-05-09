It’s no secret that schools across the country are still attempting to push radical gender ideology on children despite the Trump administration's efforts to remove it from educational institutions.



Just this week alone, Libs of TikTok exposed even MORE of these schools and teachers for trying to groom and sexualize children.



First, we have Benjamin Slinkard, a Middle school teacher at Metro Schools in Nashville, Tennessee. Ben works as a drag queen, dressing up as a woman and performing provocatively for children.

He even once bragged about turning a young boy into a drag queen! Schools that endorse this behavior from teachers should be investigated.



Next, we have Timothy Caughlin, a teacher at Victor Central Schools in NY, who treated students to a drag show at school where he dressed up provocatively like a woman and sang and danced for them.

We reached out to the school district asking if the superintendent approved of this display, but they have not returned a comment. Absolutely disgusting. This school should be investigated and defunded immediately!

Lastly, we have some well-deserved JUSTICE being served to a child predator.



Lee Hughes, a teacher a Pinellas Preparatory Academy in Florida, got a BIG taste of FAFO when he was arrested by law enforcement for allegedly attempting to meet up with a 9-YEAR-OLD for sexual activities.

He has since been terminated from his job and is facing 10 years in prison.

There is a serious epidemic of adult groomers and child predators infesting our education system. While the mainstream media refuses to cover these monsters, the Democrat machine continues to support pushing radical gender ideology on your kids.



Libs of TikTok will not stop until every one of these bad actors is exposed for all to see. The only way to solve the problem is by shining enough sunlight on it.



And we aren’t stopping until the wokeness is OUT of our schools!



Have a great weekend and see you next week!

-LoTT Team