For years, Democrats have been accusing those across the aisle of “banning books” and threatening the education of children. What they always fail to mention, is what books they are talking about. For some reason, they never show images.



Connecticut State Senator Bob Duff, a Democrat, introduced a bill alongside Ceci Maher, another Democrat State Senator, prohibiting school libraries from removing books and offering librarians immunity from any liability.

This bill, called S.B. No. 523, would allow pornographic books to be available in school libraries for children and prevent parents from suing the schools to prevent their distribution.



After our report went viral, Senator Duff went on X and clarified exactly what books he was talking about… Oh, wait. No, he didn’t.

Instead, he opted to call Libs of TikTok a “bigot” and pathetically attempted to justify his proposed bill.

Since Senator Duff had a difficult time letting Americans know which books he wanted kids to read, we made sure to showcase the exact pornographic books he wants to make available to children in school libraries.

However, Senator Duff was not very appreciative of our assistance…

So this time, he posted a video where he doubled down on his position and called concerned parents “crazies” because they don’t want kids reading porn in school.

Bob Duff, an elected official, has one job: to serve the interests of those who elected him. Instead, he wants to pass legislation that shields schools from responsibility, allowing them to indoctrinate and expose your children to sexual material.



We have a word for people like this: GROOMER.

Democrats like Senator Duff are pushing for the sexualization of children but Libs of TikTok won’t let them get away with it. We will expose any legislator who seeks harm to children and destroy their innocence. We will expose any legislator who attempts to crush the rights of parents to dictate their child's life and education. We will expose any school that devolves into a woke indoctrination camp.



5 more days until we have sanity back in the White House!

