Earlier this week, President Trump gave his first address to Congress since his return to the White House. While the Democrat’s behavior during his speech was truly despicable, the fake news media was equally as horrid.



However, the winner for worst fake news of the week goes to no other than CNN.

Following Trump’s speech, CNN released a “Fact Check” of the President’s speech.

One of these so-called “Fact Checks” stated that Trump claiming 8 million dollars that was spent on medical experiments involving “transgender mice” was false.



The thing is, CNN’s “fact check” was WRONG.

After running that lie for some time, CNN decided to stealth edit their article, removing their claim that Trump’s statement was “false” and instead claiming that Trump’s “transgender mice” comment needs “context.”

Only a small disclaimer at the bottom of the piece notified readers that CNN had published fake news on their platform.



After discovering this stealth edit, Libs of TikTok posted a side-by-side comparison on X for all to see. Prominent figures such as Elon Musk further shared the story drawing even more attention to CNN’s shady news reporting.

CNN’s Van Jones then said live on air that Trump’s transgender mice claim is “not even real,” either forgetting or ignoring the fact that his own network was forced to issue a correction that it was true.

Occasions like this remind us that the fake news media is just that: FAKE.



If the media refuses to be honest with the American people, then it is up to others to stand up for the truth and call out the lies. That’s why free speech on platforms like X is so important.



At Libs of TikTok, we make it our mission to deliver the truth. You deserve to be free from gaslighting media companies that serve as political propaganda for the radical Left.



We will always make sure the fake news is held accountable for their actions.

We are the media now!

See you later and have a great weekend!



-LoTT Team