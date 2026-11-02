Libs of TikTok

Libs of TikTok

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Will Robertson's avatar
Will Robertson
13h

Talafreako is right! James can not win. He will destroy America.

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Deus Vult's avatar
Deus Vult
13h

There are a lot of freaky weird things that are wrong with this muppet, and homosexual group flings don’t help matters.

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