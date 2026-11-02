A couple of days ago, Townhall reported that James Talarico’s email address appeared in a data leak from the seedy casual sex website Fling.com. The profile associated with that email address listed “fetish” and “group sex” among the interests.

Talarico’s campaign confirmed the email address belonged to James Talarico, but claims “the account was created by a bot.” This seems extremely unlikely because the Austin, Texas, IP address associated with the Fling profile’s creation matches the IP address used to register a Neopets account with an email associated with Talarico’s sister, Madeline, according to Townhall.



Further, the Fling.com database record lists the email address as “validated,” and the date and timestamps associated with the Fling account in the data leak are roughly 5 hours apart. As one cybersecurity veteran pointed out, “‘bots’ don’t do that.”

The username and password associated with the jimmytalarico@austin.rr.com email address and Austin, Texas, IP address in the Fling data leak are “mohawk787” and “youngmoney90,” respectively.

Can it be proven that the username and password were chosen by James Talarico in December 2010, when the Fling account was registered? Without a confession, no. It’s impossible to get inside an individual’s head to determine why they would have chosen those specific phrases and numbers.

At the same time, they do provide important clues as to who may have created the Fling account seeking group sex.

The following information is entirely speculative, but it does provide plausible explanations for why “mohawk787” and “youngmoney90” appear in the account’s leaked data alongside Talarico’s email address.

In 2010, “young money” was synonymous with the rapper Lil Wayne, who was in the news for going to prison. It was the name of his record label and his hip-hop team, which included Drake, Nicki Minaj, Tyga, and Lil Twist. They released their first compilation album, “We Are Young Money,” in December 2009.

As it turns out, James Talarico was into Lil Wayne in 2010. He tweeted twice about him that year.

And it’s not just tweets. A photo posted on Facebook in March 2011 by Talarico’s friend shows “Jimmy’s desk,” with James Talarico tagged. On this desk is a photo of what appears to be James with his family. Displayed above his desk is Rolling Stone’s February 2010 issue, “Lil Wayne Goes to Jail.”

In a July 2026 interview, Talarico spoke of “my love of hip-hop,” adding that “I’ve been a fan of Drake and Kendrick for a long time.”

Now for the username “mohawk787.”



In 2010, Talarico was attending UT Austin a short drive from his parents’ house. The zip code of their home and the university includes “787.”

As for “mohawk,” Lil Twist, a member of Lil Wayne’s Young Money team, was famous for his mohawk haircut in 2010. He was also the voice of Lil Wayne while Wayne was in prison.

In May 2010, Lil Twist released the song “Young Money” from his new mixtape “Class President.” Talarico was President of the University Democrats at UT Austin. He also managed the 2010 campaign of UT Student Government President Scott Parks and Vice President Muneezeh Kabir (note the “Scott and Muneezeh” sign on Talarico’s desk).



Given the content of Young Money’s songs, the connection to a Fling account seeking group sex makes sense.



Young Money’s 2009 song “Every Girl” hit number 10 on the Billboard chart and was about wanting to have sex with every girl in the world. It includes the lyrics, “I’ll fuck the whole group, baby, I’m a groupie,” sung by Lil Wayne. Lil Twist appears in the music video.

“Bedrock,” the Young Money song that Talarico tweeted about, is also about sex. It hit number three on the charts in 2010. Both songs were on the same album.

Do any of these facts prove James Talarico set up that Fling profile? No.

But the coincidences sure are remarkable.