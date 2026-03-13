Week after week, far-left radicals have become increasingly unhinged, especially as Democrats continue to push extreme rhetoric demonizing ICE, President Trump, and his supporters, even calling for us to be killed.



And we weren’t going to sit around while the fake news media covered for them.



This week, Libs of TikTok achieved some BIG results in the fight against the radical left.



Check out the epic wins!



1. Kentucky Teacher SUSPENDED for Threats Against Trump



A video of a Kentucky teacher was posted online, where she appeared to be begging Iran to assassinate President Trump.

After we highlighted the video, Libs of TikTok conducted research and identified the teacher as Lauren Smyth, an "Exceptional Child Instructor" at Woodford County High School.



We then reached out to the school for comment. Within two days, the school provided us with a statement confirming that Lauren Smyth had been suspended and put under investigation by local police and federal officials.



2. Ohio Teacher RESIGNS after LoTT Exposé



ANOTHER teacher held accountable for his actions was Scott Lane, a teacher at Steubenville High School in Ohio.



We exposed him after obtaining a recording where Lane could be heard going on an unhinged rant in class against the Trump administration, criticizing the U.S. military, while calling President Trump a "pedophile” and “liar.”

He resigned the next day.

But teachers weren’t the only ones to FAFO this week.

3. Woman Threatening Trump Supporters Found GUILTY

Meet Desiree Doreen Segari, a TikToker that we exposed in 2025 after she posted a video calling for people to shoot and kill anyone who wore MAGA hats.

Following our report, Segari was found guilty of Interstate Communication of a Threat to Injure and now faces up to 5 years in prison.



But don’t worry, she won’t be alone in jail!



4. Radical Leftist Convicted of Threatening Border Patrol



Andrew Warren Stanton, a far-left TikToker, just pleaded guilty to threatening to murder U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in multiple videos.

In these videos, Stanton called for violence against ICE, fantasized about looting the bodies of dead ICE agents, and wants cops dead.



He now faces up to 10 years in prison.

Every week, Libs of TikTok continues its mission to root out radical leftists who infest our nation's institutions, attempt to indoctrinate your children, and threaten the lives of innocent Americans.



With your support, we EXPOSE far-left extremists and hold them accountable.



Stay safe, have a great weekend, and please keep our brave troops in your prayers!

-LoTT Team