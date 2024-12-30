Millions of illegal aliens have poured into the United States under the Joe Biden administration. Murderers, rapists, drug dealers, sex traffickers, and dangerous gangs have crossed the border, terrorizing our cities and harming innocent Americans.



While Joe Biden refuses to secure our border, your taxpayer dollars are being sent overseas to secure the borders of foreign countries.



Just today, Biden announced that nearly $6 billion in taxpayer dollars is being sent to Ukraine to assist with its “security.” That’s $6 billion in addition to the $175 billion the U.S. has already provided in aid to Ukraine.

However, Ukraine is not the only country that has been receiving your tax dollars to secure its border.

Libs of TikTok highlighted another 10 countries that have been receiving MILLIONS of American taxpayer dollars under the Biden/Harris presidency. These countries include: Angola, Armenia, Iraq, Serbia, Indonesia, Georgia, Paraguay, Kazakhstan, Kenya, and Somalia.

Not only is Biden sending your money off to other countries, but he is also SUING states such as Texas which are attempting to protect their border and their citizens.

While Democrats seem happy to give away your hard-earned dollars to protect foreign borders, our borders remain largely unprotected, allowing dangerous criminals to freely invade our country and harm Americans.



Most recently, an illegal alien who was deported during Trump’s first term re-entered the country under Biden and killed a woman in the New York City subway by lighting her on fire.

Biden’s policies that put Americans last are coming to an end. Thankfully, the American people have spoken and Donald Trump is returning to the White House with promises to carry out the largest deportation operation in history.

January 20th can’t come quickly enough.



Until then, Libs of TikTok will continue to expose dangerous criminal illegals that put Americans at risk and call out the government’s wasteful spending on foreign border security. Enough is enough.



-LoTT Team