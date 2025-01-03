Less than a month remains until Joe Biden is forced to hand back the keys to the White House to Donald Trump. You would think that as a U.S. President, you’d want to leave on a positive note.



But not Joe Biden.

In the last couple of months of his presidency, Joe Biden has decided to show us the true meaning of America LAST. His list of actions so far include:

$6 Billion More Taxpayer Dollars to Ukraine



Sparing the Life of 9/11 Masterminds



$1 Billion Taxpayer Dollars for the Ecuadorian Amazon



1$ Billion to African Nations

Spent $100 Million to Promote DEI in K-12 Classrooms

Millions of Taxpayer Dollars on Foreign Border Security

Lost Track of 300,000 Kids Who Crossed Our Border

Attempt to Sell Unused Border Wall

Pardoning and Communting the Sentences of Convicted Pedophiles, Killers, and Spies



Gave a Blanket Pardon to His Convicted Son, Hunter After Promising Not To

Confirming Numerous Corrupt, Woke Judges

And now an Islamic Terrorist Attack Claiming the Lives of 15 Americans

The list could go on and on…

With 17 days left to go until Trump takes office, there’s no telling what else Joe Biden and the corrupt Democrats could do.



Regardless, it is apparent that Joe Biden is bent on sabotaging not only Trump’s presidency but America as a whole. Because of Biden, we have spent billions on Ukraine while states struggle to rebuild from disaster. We’ve sent millions to foreign borders while ours remains open. We’ve pardoned some of the most evil individuals on the planet and nominated judges who ignore the Constitution.



But that won’t stop us from winning! Libs of TikTok will continue to call out the Democrat’s blatant corruption, waste spending, and America's Last policies. Come January 20th, we’ll be back to an America First country once again!



Have a great weekend!



-LoTT Team