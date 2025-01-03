Biden's Parting Gift to America
Joe's farewell to America is littered with waste and corruption
Less than a month remains until Joe Biden is forced to hand back the keys to the White House to Donald Trump. You would think that as a U.S. President, you’d want to leave on a positive note.
But not Joe Biden.
In the last couple of months of his presidency, Joe Biden has decided to show us the true meaning of America LAST. His list of actions so far include:
$6 Billion More Taxpayer Dollars to Ukraine
Sparing the Life of 9/11 Masterminds
$1 Billion Taxpayer Dollars for the Ecuadorian Amazon
1$ Billion to African Nations
Spent $100 Million to Promote DEI in K-12 Classrooms
Millions of Taxpayer Dollars on Foreign Border Security
Lost Track of 300,000 Kids Who Crossed Our Border
Attempt to Sell Unused Border Wall
Pardoning and Communting the Sentences of Convicted Pedophiles, Killers, and Spies
Gave a Blanket Pardon to His Convicted Son, Hunter After Promising Not To
Confirming Numerous Corrupt, Woke Judges
And now an Islamic Terrorist Attack Claiming the Lives of 15 Americans
The list could go on and on…
With 17 days left to go until Trump takes office, there’s no telling what else Joe Biden and the corrupt Democrats could do.
Regardless, it is apparent that Joe Biden is bent on sabotaging not only Trump’s presidency but America as a whole. Because of Biden, we have spent billions on Ukraine while states struggle to rebuild from disaster. We’ve sent millions to foreign borders while ours remains open. We’ve pardoned some of the most evil individuals on the planet and nominated judges who ignore the Constitution.
But that won’t stop us from winning! Libs of TikTok will continue to call out the Democrat’s blatant corruption, waste spending, and America's Last policies. Come January 20th, we’ll be back to an America First country once again!
Have a great weekend!
-LoTT Team
Biden's level of impairment makes it clear he’s not the one steering the ship—if he ever truly was. Saying "Biden decided" is just shorthand for "the powers behind the curtain made their move, and he rubber-stamped it."
These shadowy decision-makers seem to have no regard for Biden’s legacy or the will of the people. Having seen their radical agenda overwhelmingly rejected by voters, they appear driven by spite, intent on dismantling what they can. Whether it’s shielding Washington insiders from accountability, funneling billions of borrowed dollars into their pet causes, or selling off border wall materials at rock-bottom prices, it’s less governance and more a reckless, destructive spree.
You are correct, These actions are driven by their hubris and disdain for the voters who elected Trump. They are little brats who never grew up and are now stamping their feet, having a fit and yelling no no no while holding their hands over their ears. Reality can be a bitch