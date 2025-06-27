Libs of TikTok

Libs of TikTok

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joypam's avatar
Joypam
2dEdited

It was indeed a terrific day. Maybe now the deportations can accelerate and the interference from these Marxist judges will cease. Parents rights in school…gov schools have no right to indoctrinate children period.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carol Anne's avatar
Carol Anne
2d

Woo hoo! God has blessed us this day!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Libs of TikTok
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture