It’s not too often that you get not just one, but FOUR MAJOR WINS in a row at the Supreme Court.



The first win from SCOTUS was an essential ruling on the power that rogue judges have over the President of the United States.



The ruling was a HUGE WIN, as the Supreme Court instructed district courts to STOP the endless nationwide injunctions against President Trump.

The next ruling came in shortly after…

The Supreme Court dropped a MASSIVE victory for parental rights, ruling that schools must be required to give parental notification and an opt-out option for LGBTQ+ books in schools.

The third ruling resulted in a HUGE victory for the protection of children from obscene online material.

The Supreme Court UPHELD Texas’s Age-Verification law which mandates users provide ID to access porn sites.

The fourth ruling was a major blow to Planned Parenthood.



In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court UPHELD South Carolina’s ban on using Medicaid funds to reimburse Planned Parenthood services.

As the Democrats and the mainstream media fall into a frenzy over the rulings, parents, patriots, and law-abiding American citizens can go into the weekend with a multitude of wins under their belt.



However, despite the legal victories, the corruption of our institutions is far from being completely expunged.



That's why the mission at Libs of TikTok is so important!

While the Left complains about not being able to show porn to kids, or block lawful Presidental orders, or push LGBTQ propaganda on students, we’ll work every day to expose their lies and radical agenda.



Have a great weekend and see you next week!

-LoTT Team