1. Saint Paul School Board Member ARRESTED after LoTT Report

Chauntyll Allen, a school board member for Saint Paul Public Schools, was EXPOSED by LoTT after discovering that she was one of the anti-ICE protesters who stormed the Minneapolis church.

Within a few days of her actions getting exposed, AG Pam Bondi announced that Allen had been ARRESTED.

2. Baptist Health Nurse FIRED after LoTT Expos é

Lexie Lawler, a labor and delivery nurse at Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital, made a post online stating that she hopes Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt suffers a severe 4th-degree tear during childbirth and has medical complications.

Shortly after our report went viral, Baptist Health sent out an email confirming that Lexie Lawler is “NO LONGER EMPLOYED” at their health system.

3. Former VP of Home Healthcare clinic EXPOSED for VILE online comments

Chanda Petrey-Czaruk, the former VP of FirstChoice Home Health, was exposed after we published a video of her wishing for Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to experience traumatic injuries during childbirth.

First Choice Home Health released a statement claiming that Chanda Petrey-Czaruk was "no longer employed" at their company.



We then discovered that Chanda updated her inaccurate LinkedIn profile to reflect that she had not been their Vice President since November 2025.

4. MN Teacher EXPOSED for arguing with student over ICE



Heather Abrahamson, a teacher at Becker High School, was exposed by LoTT after we published a video of her ARGUING WITH and INSULTING a student’s intelligence over the shooting of Renee Good by ICE.

Following the initial report, we discovered MORE information showcasing this teacher’s political activism, which includes promoting social media activist kits and a dissertation paper focused on LGBTQ propaganda.

5. Maryland Woman ARRESTED for throwing a rock at Conservative family’s home

Libs of TikTok obtained footage from Takoma Park, MD, which appeared to show a woman throwing a large rock through the window of a family’s home. The home had a Charlie Kirk flag prominently displayed outside. The rock nearly hit a child in the house.



The lady then wrote a letter claiming it was an "accident" because of a "raccoon."

Just a few days after publishing the video, Takoma Park Police announced the arrest of Jamie Troil Goldfarb in connection with the incident. She has been charged with 2nd Degree Assault, Malicious Destruction of Property, and Reckless Endangerment.

