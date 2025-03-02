Democrats and many federal workers are having complete meltdowns after Elon Musk asked them to submit a simple email on the 5 things they accomplished last week.



With how much waste, fraud, and abuse there is in the government, it makes sense why some people would get upset over someone checking to see if they are actually doing work.



In honor of Elon’s request, here are 5 things that Libs of TikTok did last week:



1. Exposed Jenks Public Schools for giving LGBTQ propaganda classes to students.

After our report went viral, the school released a statement claiming that students were “mistakenly” given the class and that they’ve fixed the “error.”

Sure… just a “mistake.”

2. Got the DHA to review all forms to make sure they align with executive orders and directives after we exposed a woke form on sexual orientation, gender identity, and pronouns.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth responded directly to our report stating he was “All over it.”



Shortly afterward, the DHA issued a memo stating they were reviewing all documents to confirm they were aligned with Executive Orders.

3. Exposed a deranged TikToker admitting to tax evasion and calling for Elon to be assassinated.

After admitting to two crimes publicly, US Attorney Ed Martin responded to our report stating that she is now under investigation.

4. Slammed the media for covering up the “trans” identity of a criminal who was pretending to be a woman

Lucy Grace Nelson, a man pretending to be a woman, was arrested for the alleged vandalization and attempted arson of a Tesla dealership in Colorado.

The fake news media all reported it was a woman who was arrested for that crime. However, we soon discovered that Lucy was a man. You just can’t trust the media…

5. Exposed CNN’s Jake Tapper for attempting to escape responsibility for covering up Biden’s mental decline.

For years, Jake Tapper pushed the narrative that Joe Biden was not in cognitive decline. After the recent announcement of his new book “Original Sin” detailing Biden’s mental decline, we made sure to expose Jake’s poor attempt to rewrite history.

Well, that wasn’t too hard. Seems like if you are actually doing your job, then it’s quite easy to list five things that you did in a week.

As the Left and the mainstream media continue to complain about Trump and Elon cutting waste, fraud, and abuse from the government, we’ll focus on our mission to expose the corruption embedded deep in our institutions and the groomers coming after your children.

That was easy!

-LoTT Team